Echelon Wealth Partners Upgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to “Buy”

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Laurentian downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.38.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.61. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$14.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

