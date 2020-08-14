ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given “Outperform Market Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.30 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.82.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.79 million. Research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

