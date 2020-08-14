Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $229.06

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $229.06 and traded as low as $190.50. Electra Private Equity shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 14,175 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Electra Private Equity to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 404 ($5.28) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $72.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.06.

In related news, insider Paul Goodson acquired 19,939 shares of Electra Private Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £39,878 ($52,134.92).

About Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

