electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upgraded electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

ECOR stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.02. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in electroCore by 43.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in electroCore by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in electroCore by 169.9% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

