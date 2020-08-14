Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.80. Eltek shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 272,400 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 1.09% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

