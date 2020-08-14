Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,294 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.6% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.