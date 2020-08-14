Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.41

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.41 and traded as high as $36.06. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 620,661 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.41. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$362.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 3.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total transaction of C$362,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at C$10,079,408.50. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total transaction of C$295,228.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,880 shares of company stock worth $2,573,189.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

