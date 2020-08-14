ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,167.0 days.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

