Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.37. Equifax reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,560,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,288.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 246,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 228,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

