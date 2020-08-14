Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $312.60

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $312.60 and traded as low as $300.80. Essentra shares last traded at $307.60, with a volume of 250,692 shares traded.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essentra from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 295 ($3.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Essentra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.51 million and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.60.

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.