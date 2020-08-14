ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.62

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.81. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 17,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

