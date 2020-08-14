Evolus Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Evolus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 217.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evolus has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Evolus by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 822,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 428,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Evolus by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

