Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.52

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.78. Extendicare shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 188,979 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian cut Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Extendicare from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $511.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.52.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$271.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

