Federal Realty Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of FRT opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,833 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

