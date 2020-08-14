Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.62

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $3.95. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 206,856 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.77.

About Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.