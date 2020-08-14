Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.40. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 134,330 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $189.78 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

