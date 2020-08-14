Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.76

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.76 and traded as high as $94.92. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $466.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

