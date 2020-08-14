Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,947 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 53.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,331,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

FTV opened at $74.94 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,925,790 shares of company stock valued at $276,915,328. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

