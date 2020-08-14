Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $8.56. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,107,036 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.6637844 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$583,130.04. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$485,237.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

