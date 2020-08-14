Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $10.11. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

