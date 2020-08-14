FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for FS KKR Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after buying an additional 1,921,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 829,124 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 35,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $131,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,515 shares of company stock worth $2,153,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

