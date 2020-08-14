GAMB (GMB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $768,369.67 and approximately $26,198.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMB has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $745.59 or 0.06334329 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

