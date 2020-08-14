Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,469.10

Shares of Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,469.10 and traded as high as $1,735.00. Gamma Communications shares last traded at $1,700.00, with a volume of 79,936 shares trading hands.

GAMA has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Gamma Communications to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,420 ($18.56) to GBX 1,562 ($20.42) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,500 ($19.61) to GBX 1,600 ($20.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,446.40 ($18.91).

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,469.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,297.58.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.