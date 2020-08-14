GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (G1A) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.44 ($32.29).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €31.10 ($36.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

