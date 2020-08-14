Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.39. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43.

About Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

