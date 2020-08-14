GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0193 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $346,065.99 and approximately $1,625.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,770.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.03644949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.02513512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00481911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00783302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00722335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00058925 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

