Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gogo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.