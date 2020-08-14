Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Fitzpatrick anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GDP. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

