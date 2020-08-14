Gossamer Bio Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOSS. BidaskClub downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $897.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $12,415,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,471,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 761,875 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,445,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

