Gossip Coin Market Cap Hits $113,919.94 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $113,919.94 and approximately $395.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021081 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004342 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003973 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS.

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.