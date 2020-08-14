Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.99

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $20.93. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWLIF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.