Green Plains Partners’ (GPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 50.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,800,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

