Gulfport Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPOR. ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 6.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 259,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

