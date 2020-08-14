Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $229.73

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.73 and traded as low as $224.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $227.00, with a volume of 271,468 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 million and a PE ratio of 162.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

