Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $349.02

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $349.02 and traded as low as $256.62. Headlam Group shares last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 210,892 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Headlam Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

In related news, insider Keith Edelman acquired 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,906.38 ($26,024.81).

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

