HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.40 ($46.35).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €41.90 ($49.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.