Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.