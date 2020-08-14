HEX Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, HEX has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $718.11 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00080444 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00300062 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039018 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007628 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010022 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 288,529,349,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,050,959,003 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

