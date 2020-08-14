Hi Mutual Society Market Cap Tops $4.14 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $55,418.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $745.59 or 0.06334329 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

