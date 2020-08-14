iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.4 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on iA Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on iA Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on iA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

