IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.99. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.