IDEX (IDEX) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and approximately $277,091.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00145398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.01810881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00131363 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,290,835 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

