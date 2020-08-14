Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Tops $19.60 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Ignis has a total market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinbit, STEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00145398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.01810881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00131363 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinbit, Indodax and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

