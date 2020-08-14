IMImobile (LON:IMO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $314.30

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.30 and traded as high as $390.00. IMImobile shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 93,260 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 332.01. The company has a market cap of $312.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

About IMImobile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise-grade communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

