Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Incyte by 170.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

