Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.63. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.54 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.3507 dividend. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

