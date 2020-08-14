Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after buying an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at $297,903,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 378.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,950,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287,326 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,971,242 shares of company stock valued at $767,927,253 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

NYSE:IR opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

