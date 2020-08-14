INMAX (INX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,484.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last week, INMAX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $52,269.85 and $4,484.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00145398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.01810881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00131363 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

