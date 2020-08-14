Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innerscope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Innerscope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides a line of hearable and wearable personal sound amplifier products and applications on the iOS and Android markets in the direct-to-consumer markets. It also operates an audiological hearing aid retail clinic in Roseville, California. InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc has a joint development and distribution agreement with Erchonia Corporation LLC to conduct FDA clinical research and trials for the purpose of obtaining 510k FDA-clearances for devices, technologies, methods, and techniques used in the treatment of hearing related conditions and disorders, including tinnitus, sensorineural hearing loss, central auditory processing disorders, dizziness, vertigo, balance disorders, and Meniere's disease.

