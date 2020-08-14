International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

